Murder suspect, Xazavier Butler found, arrested in connection to teen Cocoa girl's death

A man wanted in connection to an Oct. 6 deadly shooting was found and arrested on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him with murder.

What we know:

Xazavier E. Butler, 20, was wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Ka’Ryah Duncan outside a Cocoa restaurant.

On Nov. 5, a Brevard County Grand Jury indicted Butler and Jonterich L. Smith, 21 in connection to Ka'Ryah's death – as well the attempted murder of two 18-year-old men.

By Nov. 5, Smith – a Cocoa resident – was arrested on Oct. 11 during a traffic stop in Volusia County, but Butler, of Titusville, was not located.

On Nov. 6, Brevard County's GAMEOVER Task Force Agents located and arrested Butler.

Xazavier Butler (left) and Jonterich Smith (right) were arrested and charged in connection with the homicide of 15 year old Ka’Ryah Duncan that occurred on October 6.

The backstory:

Ka’Ryah Duncan, 15, was killed, and two 18-year-old men were injured in the incident outside Anchors Seafood & Chicken on Clearlake Road in Cocoa.

Investigators said Smith and Butler exited the SUV armed with assault rifles, while a third person got out with a handgun. The three fired dozens of rounds, striking the victims’ car multiple times, according to authorities.

Security footage captured the entire incident, which killed Duncan instantly and seriously injured the two young men from Palm Bay.

Both Butler and Smith face charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly opening fire on a car in which Ka'Ryah and the two victims were waiting for a food order.