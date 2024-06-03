Multi-county pursuit ends with PIT maneuver, arrest of driver by FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a high-speed chase spanning three counties concluded with a driver's arrest late Monday morning.

The incident began just after 10 a.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a 2015 Chrysler 200 traveling westbound on Interstate 4 near DeLand in Volusia County. According to an arrest report, the driver, identified as 26-year-old Wilfred Ruiz of Orlando, was racing down the highway at an estimated 115 mph. Ruiz fled the scene, driving recklessly and prompting a pursuit by the trooper, the FHP said.

The FHP said the pursuit, involving speeds up to 120 mph, continued into Seminole County, where Ruiz's vehicle collided with a white box truck but continued to flee. The chase continued into Orange County, where troopers executed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The maneuver caused Ruiz's sedan to crash into a concrete wall, but troopers said he attempted to escape by ramming into the patrol cars.

Wilfred Ruiz, 26, faces multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, fleeing with disregard for the safety of persons or property, possession of cocaine and intent to sell, and fraud.

The troopers managed to pin the vehicle against the median, bringing it to a stop. When a trooper approached the sedan, he said Ruiz exhibited signs of overdosing, so he administered Narcan, reviving Ruiz.

Ruiz, on probation for aggravated assault and without a valid driver's license, was arrested and transported to Advent Health Orlando for medical clearance before being booked into Orange County Jail.

In the arrest reports, troopers said a search of Ruiz's vehicle revealed a black purse containing ID and credit cards belonging to other people, as well as a small bag of cocaine, numerous plastic baggies, and a digital scale.

The pursuit resulted in significant damage to two FHP vehicles, which were subsequently towed.

