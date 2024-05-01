Mount Horeb Middle School active shooter, threat 'neutralized'

Mount Horeb Middle School was locked down for hours on Wednesday, May 1 amid an active shooter threat. Police said the threat has since been "neutralized" as officers combed through the school.

The entire school district went on lockdown around 11:15 a.m. School officials said the suspect did not breach the entryway, and there are no reports of anyone being harmed – aside from the alleged assailant.

During the active shooter situation and then the lockdown, students called and texted their parents who rushed to the area.

"Obviously I know it's tough for a school to handle all of these things, but getting that call and not knowing, are they gopnnna make it? Is this gonna be our last phone call? It's hard," said parent Melissa Alvarado.

"To get a call when you are at work from your babies crying saying that there's a shooting going on, and we're scared, and you're 30 minutes away from them," parent Brittany Rodriguez said.

Active shooter situation in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin

The Mount Horeb School District includes roughly 2,500 students from pre-K to high school. The elementary schools were slowly released from lockdown. The police have given permission to reunify our intermediate center students with their families, officials said.

Intermediate center students who were taken to their alternative safe site, the Mount Horeb Public Library, will be transported to our reunification center at the bus garage. The address of the bus garage is 421 W. Garfield Street. At this time, our middle school students and staff remain safe.

Details about the suspect or where the shooting happened have not been released.

Mount Horeb is roughly 20 miles west of Madison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.