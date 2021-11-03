Mount Dora double murder remains unsolved nearly one year after deadly shootings

November 30 will mark one year since a Mount Dora couple was killed inside their own convenience store. The murder shook the small Lake County city and devastated a family.

Surveillance video shows the gunman forced the couple from their van into their store after they closed up shop. Inside, the store cameras captured the chilling moments as Minh Nguyen, 47, and her husband, Khiem Ba Trinh, 56, begged for their lives.

The masked robber ended up shooting and killing the couple, known as "Ken" and "Tina" in the community.

"Within the first month after it, I didn’t come here after dark, you know, thinking that well maybe there’s somebody out there," said one resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

That man has called Mount Dora home for decades.

"It’s unbelievable, a year, videotape footage," he said. "I don’t understand it, I mean, you know we’re a small town."

Sam Patel owns a liquor store about a mile away from the store.

"When I talk about my employees you know, I sometimes get worried," Patel said, "you know it’s a thing that can happen anywhere, anytime."

Folks who live there all felt some connection to the couple, the family, their store.

"I really feel like whoever did this, it was someone who had to be watching them," said Charity McClarty, "My kids go to school with their kids; so it was just sad."

While the case is unsolved, neighbors are resolved to not live in fear.

"I feel safe, I mean I’m on guard but that’s because I’m a single mom; I definitely feel safe," said McClarty.

The Mount Dora Police department did not want to talk about the case.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that could lead to an arrest.

