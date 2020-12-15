New video shows suspect in fatal shooting at Mount Dora convenience store

A new surveillance video clip released by Mount Dora homicide detectives shows a masked man inside a convenience store, wielding a gun and shouting at the owners moments before a fatal shooting, police say.

Police say 47-year-old Minh Nguyen and 56-year-old Khiem Ba Trinh were victims of an armed robbery at the T&N Market on North Grandview Street on Monday, Nov. 30.

Both were shot multiple times, according to police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene; her husband died days later. The suspect remains at large.

"What it shows is much more detail and mannerisms of the suspect," said Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Brett Meade. "You can see the suspect's walk, the suspect's gait, how the suspect is postured holding the firearm, but another critical aspect is you can hear the suspect's voice."

Police said the suspect accosted Mr. Trihn in the parking lot and forced him back into the store as the couple was closing for the evening. A customer went into the store after the suspect fled and found the couple before calling 911.

Crimeline is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.