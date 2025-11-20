Mount Dora homeowners see new sinkholes weeks after historic flooding

The Brief Residents in one Mount Dora neighborhood are worried about several large, gaping holes left behind by a severe rainstorm in October. The washouts have some homeowners concerned about the structural integrity of a nearby retaining wall. A representative with the neighborhood’s development company said they were unaware of any recent washouts.



Weeks after record rainfall washed out roads, damaged bridges and flooded homes in Lake County, homeowners in a Mount Dora neighborhood say the ground is still giving way — literally.

Residents of the Summer Brook community say new holes have opened behind their homes, leaving them frustrated and worried.

What they're saying:

October’s unprecedented rainstorm led to multiple washouts in a Mount Dora neighborhood.

"It's scary," said Erin Condlin. "It's concerning, and it's been almost now four weeks with no response."

According to Condlin and other neighbors, it’s not the first time it’s happened. Last year following Hurricane Milton, Condlin said she spent about $120 filling a washout hole in her backyard.

According to Condlin, her main concern isn’t the hole itself, but the fact the washout may have jeopardized the structural integrity of the retaining wall just feet from her back door."My biggest fear is that our homes are gonna collapse," Condlin said. "That the next time that this happens, I’m gonna lose my home."

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Condlin said the HOA told her she is on the hook financially for any repairs to the property – including the wall."We had a couple of engineers come out and give us some quotes," Condlin said. "Some of them were saying we can put a band-aid on it, or we can actually fix it – but we can't guarantee that fix. So that ranged anywhere from $5,000 to $27,000."

The hole behind Condlin’s house isn’t the only one. There are several others along retaining walls in the neighborhood.

Daniel Melick told FOX 35 the issue isn’t new. He first noticed problems after hurricane season last year.

"They were out there fixing it, and not a lot of clarity or transparency of what was happening so we never actually got any answers," Melick said. "Just the HOA emailing us saying we’re fixing some stuff back there on the retention wall – that was it."

Developer responds

FOX 35 reached out to the development builder, Park Square Homes.

Over the phone, a representative with Park Square Homes said they currently also serve as the community’s HOA.

According to the representative, Park Square Homes is unaware of any recent washouts. The representative added the company did previously request a neighboring business stop pumping out excess water as it was flowing into the community.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

According to Condlin, she has been emailing the HOA about the issue for the last month.

"It's just been, you know, we're looking into it, legal's looking into, and that all we're getting," Condlin said. "The builder needs to come out here and take look at these walls and see what's really going on and stop deflecting the blame."

What's next:

An attorney representing Park Square Homes sent FOX 35 a statement, which reads in part:

"Under the HOA’s recorded documents, the affected wall is located entirely on several private lots. Erosion or washout occurring on private property is the responsibility of the individual lot owner. Despite this, the HOA and the Developer (Park Square) have been working together to assist in addressing the situation.

"Legally, however, owners must first grant easement rights and access before any inspection or repair work can be performed on private property by an HOA vendor.

"Please keep in mind that Park Square, through ‘deficit funding’, is voluntarily taking on this cost, supplementing the HOA’s repairs of what is an owner’s obligation. If turnover had already occurred, the cost to fix this one owner’s lot would then fall onto all other lot owners.

"As such, the HOA and Park Square are the good guys here, assisting with a cure to fix a 2006 wall that should be fixed at the sole cost of that one owner."

A timeline for any potential repairs has not been ironed out.