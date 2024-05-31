Motorcyclist killed in Melbourne crash, police say

Stream FOX 35:

A 49-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Melbourne on Thursday, according to police.

The crash happened in the area of Eber Boulevard and Forest Lake Drive, the Melbourne Police Department said in a statement.

The motorcyclist, identified as Frank Nickolas Washburn, was headed east on Eber Boulevard while a Toyota Tundra was trying to turn west onto that road from Forest Lake Drive, police said. That's when the Harley-Davidson hit the Tundra while it was turning.

When police arrived, they found Washburn with life-threatening injuries from the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.