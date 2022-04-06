Motorcyclist killed in Orlando crash, shuts down busy road, police say

article

Orlando police say the northbound lanes of Conway Road in Orlando are closed after a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene and say a vehicle and motorcycle were involved. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound side of Conway Road is closed and the southbound side has one lane open.

Check back for updates.

