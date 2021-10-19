Motorcyclist killed in crash with FHP cruiser, tractor-trailer on I-4 in Polk County

A motorcyclist was killed Monday night in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County involving an FHP trooper and a tractor-trailer, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators said the trooper was assisting a road construction crew to install lane closure warnings for highway repair work along the inside lane of the highway when he pulled into the path of a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driving westbound.

The motorcyclist crashed into the right side of the FHP cruiser and was ejected from the bike, investigators said. He then fell into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer, which hit him.

FHP said the motorcyclist, identified only as a 52-year-old man from Lakeland, died at the scene.