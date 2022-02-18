Motorcyclist killed in Altamonte Springs crash, police say

article

Altamonte Springs police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash on Friday.

Police say the crash happened around 3:17 a.m. in the area of State Road 436 and Maple and involved another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was killed. Police are reaching out to the next of kin.

No other details have been released.

