Motorcyclist killed in crash on Boggy Creek Road in Orlando

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a sedan on Monday afternoon in Orange County, authorities said.

Crash involved sedan and motorcycle

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 1:49 p.m. at the intersection of Boggy Creek Road and Lake Nona Boulevard. Preliminary reports indicate that a 2024 KTM Duke motorcycle and a 2010 Toyota Corolla were involved in the collision.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, troopers said. The driver of the Toyota, who also remains unidentified, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Authorities have blocked off Boggy Creek Road south of Lake Nona Boulevard as investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Roads closed after accident

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the roads are expected to reopen.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released additional details. Drivers in the area are urged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution while traveling through the vicinity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

