Motorcyclist killed after colliding with curb in Orange County: FHP

article

A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a curb in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 12:12 a.m.,a male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Princeton Road approaching Silver Star Road.

The man reportedly failed to negotiate a left-hand curve before running off the roadway and colliding with a curb.

According to FHP, he was propelled off the bike and pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other details about the crash have been released.