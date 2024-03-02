Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist killed after colliding with curb in Orange County: FHP

By Kiah Armstrong
Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a curb in Orange County, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

Around 12:12 a.m.,a male motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Princeton Road approaching Silver Star Road. 

The man reportedly failed to negotiate a left-hand curve before running off the roadway and colliding with a curb. 

According to FHP, he was propelled off the bike and pronounced deceased at the scene. 

No other details about the crash have been released. 