Motorcyclist dies after being ejected in Volusia County crash, police say

A 22-year-old died after colliding with an SUV in Orange City on Sunday, police said.

Around 10:14 a.m., police responded to Saxon Blvd and Medical Plaza Drive for a two-vehicle crash involving a Mitsubishi SUV and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Saxon Blvd when a Mitsubishi attempted to make a left turn onto Saxon Blvd. Both vehicles collided, resulting in the motorcyclist, 22-year-old Matthew Manzur of Deltona, being ejected.

The driver of the SUV had minimal injuries, police said.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigators Sgt Brian Kibbe or Officer Joshua Hoffman at 386-775-9999.