Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist dies after being ejected in Volusia County crash, police say

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  April 14, 2024 12:36pm EDT
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Police lights generic Minneapolis

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A 22-year-old died after colliding with an SUV in Orange City on Sunday, police said. 

Around 10:14 a.m., police responded to Saxon Blvd and Medical Plaza Drive for a two-vehicle crash involving a Mitsubishi SUV and motorcycle. 

The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Saxon Blvd when a Mitsubishi attempted to make a left turn onto Saxon Blvd. Both vehicles collided, resulting in the motorcyclist, 22-year-old Matthew Manzur of Deltona, being ejected. 

The driver of the SUV had minimal injuries, police said. 

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigators Sgt Brian Kibbe or Officer Joshua Hoffman at 386-775-9999.