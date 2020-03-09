Motion hearing scheduled for woman accused of killing husband, who was a UCF executive

A motion hearing is set for Monday in the case of a Winter Park woman accused of killing her husband.

Danielle Redlick is charged with second-degree murder in the January 2019 death of her husband Michael Redlick, who was an executive at the University of Central Florida. Police said she stabbed him in their Winter Park home during an argument and tried to cover it up.

After rejecting the state's plea offer, Redlick is hearing to trial in May. She was offered a deal: plead to the lesser charge of manslaughter with a deadly weapon and be sentenced to ten and a half years in prison. She would have also been sentenced to five years in prison for tampering with evidence charge, which would have been served concurrently. However, she rejected the deal and now faces life in prison if convicted.

Redlick's attorneys are trying to exclude certain evidence from the trial.

