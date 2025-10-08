Mother of teen killed in Brevard County 'ambush' shooting: 'It had nothing to do with her'

The Brief Loved ones gathered in Cocoa to honor 15-year-old Ka’Ryah Duncan, killed in a targeted ambush, deputies said. Two others were injured when gunmen opened fire outside a restaurant Monday afternoon. The suspects remain at large as investigators continue to search for answers and a motive.



Dozens of loved ones gathered on Clearlake Road in Cocoa to honor the life of 15-year-old Ka’Ryah Duncan, who was killed in an ambush, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen was with her boyfriend and another friend in the parking lot of a Cocoa restaurant at the time of the shooting.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Anchors Seafood and Chicken restaurant on Clearlake Road, near Rosentine, around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Over twenty rounds were fired, killing Ka’Ryah and wounding the two other passengers.

Investigators say the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the restaurant parking lot when a dark-colored SUV blocked their exit. At least two gunmen got out and opened fire, before fleeing in the vehicle, which has since been recovered.

The other two are expected to recover.

What we don't know:

A motive in the shooting attack is still under investigation. However, Sheriff Wayne Ivey and deputies believe the people inside the vehicle were targeted and known to the suspects, though it is unclear why.

What they're saying:

Ka’Ryah’s mother, Ashley Pratt, said, though the motive is still under investigation, she believes it did not involve her daughter.

"I have no idea [why they did it], but I know it had nothing to do with Ka’ryah," Pratt said. "It had nothing to do with her."

The emotional evening carried on with people sharing their favorite moments shared with the teen.

"Ka’Ryah was funny, she liked to dance. She liked to listen to music. She liked to ‘vlog.’ She was a special kid," Pratt said. "Always laughing, always cracking jokes, always being Ka’Ryah."

The gunmen are still on the loose. Pratt is hopeful they’ll be caught soon to bring justice for her daughter.

"You better turn yourself in. ASAP," she added.

What’s next:Detectives are still working to find the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Search for suspects

What you can do:

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying possible suspects connected to the deadly shooting.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance with identifying a suspect related to a deadly shooting in Cocoa on Oct. 6, 2025. [Credit: BCSO]

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimeline, at (800)-423-TIPS (8477), or the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Homicide Unit, (321) 633-8413.