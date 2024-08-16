Florida father and son accused of covering up deadly hit-and-run crash in Palm Bay

The speed limit along Capeador St. near Nadell Ave. in Palm Bay is reportedly 30 mph, but law enforcement says a teenager was speeding down the road over 90 mph when he struck and killed a pedestrian.

"Lots of people walk and do their evening walks with pets and children. It could have been any of our neighbors," said Angela Johnson, who lives near the intersection.

Johnson has been concerned about speeders on Capeador Street since she moved in. She describes it as a straight road where drivers often accelerate excessively.

Palm Bay Police say a 17-year-old man was allegedly at nearly 94 mph when he struck and killed 23-year-old Nathaniel Soueidan on Tuesday evening.

Investigators said it took time to determine who was responsible for the hit-and-run. Initially, police said the teenager’s father returned to the scene and claimed he had been driving. However, video evidence later revealed that the 17-year-old was the alleged driver.

Flowers now mark the spot where Soueidan was killed, and neighbors are shocked to learn more about what happened.

The teen driver has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and vehicular manslaughter. The father was charged with providing false information about a crash.