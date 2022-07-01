Mother shot, teenage son injured during home invasion in Winter Park, deputies say

A Central Florida mother is in critical condition after being shot during a home invasion on Friday morning. The three suspects are on the run.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says around 12:38 a.m., deputies responded to Bennington Court in unincorporated Winter Park and found a woman on the ground near the front of the home with a gunshot wound. The woman's 15-year-old and 5-year-old sons were home at the time.

According to the mother's 15-year-old son, three unknown male suspects broke into their home through a side window. He said the suspects hit him in the back of the head and shot his mother, then fled the scene. The teenager suffered minor injuries. The mother was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The 5-year-old boy was not injured.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. The investigation is ongoing.