Mother of murder victim Sade Dixon says jury's decision on Loyd was 'God’s plan'

A jury of 12 took less than an hour to decide that Markeith Loyd deserved life in prison, instead of a death sentence. Loyd was convicted by the same jury last week in the killing of Sade Dixon and her unborn child back on December 13, 2016.

Loyd showed no emotion as the sentence was read out in court. His lead defense attorney, Terence Lenamon, silently shook his head in agreement. The battle isn’t over for Loyd, as he still awaits trial in the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton. That trial, scheduled to begin in May 2020, is also a death penalty case.

Walking out of the courthouse, Lenamon said he was glad the jury spared Loyd’s life.

“I feel really good. I’m thankful to the jury. This is about human life," he said. “They didn’t find it was sufficient to warrant a death penalty. That’s a big message to [State Attorney] Brad King and to the community. He got life. He’s going to die in prison. Do we want to spend a lot more money trying to kill him in Sgt. Clayton’s unfortunate death?”

Prosecutors did not speak to reporters after the jury rendered the verdict. Stephanie Dixon-Daniels, Sade’s mother, had been very vocal about wanting Loyd to receive a death sentence. After taking a few hours to reflect on the jury’s decision, she spoke to The News Station.

“It was God’s plan. I can’t falter from God’s plan. But it gives us as a family a sigh of relief, not closure, a sigh of relief,” Dixon Daniels said. "It was in the plan. God’s plan. Vengeance is his."

Dixon-Daniels has been at every one of Loyd’s hearings since his arrest in January 2017 leading up to the trial. She said she won’t miss coming to court.

“My family don’t have to be dragged back and forth to court for appeals and reliving this over and over again. So, this is going to be our new normal,” Dixon-Daniels said.

Sade Dixon’s family went into the trial with lots of questions about what happened the night she was murdered in front of their home. Dixon-Daniels said she is thankful they got some answers.

“We understand why. We don’t like why, but we understand why. God made that possible,” Dixon-Daniels said.

Dixon-Daniels said she plans on attending that trial to support Lt. Clayton’s family. Lenamon said several things from this trial will come into play in the next one and hinted that Loyd may plead insanity as his defense.

“If that’s why was going on, I think the jury deserves to know that. The defined issue is number 1, we have insanity mental health issues that complicate everything,” Lenamon added.