Mother of infant found abandoned in driveway of Orlando home arrested, police say

The Brief A 19-year-old mother was arrested for child neglect after her newborn was found abandoned outside an Orlando home during a heat advisory. The infant was discovered on July 28 in a car seat but was in good health. Police have not said if the baby has been reunited with family.



The mother of a newborn that was found abandoned in the driveway of an Orlando home on Monday has been arrested, police said.

What we know:

Angelica Sanchez Bautista, 19, was taken into custody by the Fugitive Investigative Unit on Friday and charged with child neglect, according to the Orlando Police Department.

A department spokesperson said there's no evidence suggesting the child’s father knew about the mother’s actions. No further details have been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not disclosed how they located the baby's parents, and it remains unclear whether the child has been reunited with his father or other family members.

The backstory:

On July 28 at 7:20 a.m., a 1-week-old infant was found alone in a car seat in the driveway of a home on Lido Street in Orlando.

At the time, the Orlando area was under a heat advisory, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid-to-high 90s.

Fortunately, the baby boy was found in good health. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police remind parents of Safe Haven Law

Dig deeper:

The Orlando Police Department reminds caregivers that Florida’s Safe Haven Law allows newborns to be safely and anonymously surrendered at designated locations without fear of prosecution.

Visit the Safe Haven for Newborns website at asafehavenfornewborns.com or contact their toll-free, multilingual crisis hotline at 877-767-BABY (2229) for additional information.