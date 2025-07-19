Mother holds vigil by son’s side after near-fatal crash in Windermere, 5 weeks in ICU

The Brief A Windermere teen critically injured in a car crash is now showing signs of improvement. Cristian was not wearing a seatbelt when he was ejected from a vehicle on June 14. After nearly five weeks in the ICU, he is expected to begin rehabilitation soon.



Nearly five weeks after a devastating car crash left a teenage boy in the ICU with a traumatic brain injury, his mother says a string of small miracles has given her family new hope.

What we know:

Cristian, a teenager, was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Windermere on June 14, around 11 p.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered a fractured spine and a severe brain injury known as a grade three diffuse axonal injury.

He has remained in the ICU since the crash and is now showing signs of recovery.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash, whether other passengers were involved, and whether any charges or citations were issued. Details about Cristian’s long-term prognosis and expected rehabilitation duration have not been released.

The backstory:

The crash sparked a life-altering journey for Cristian’s mother, Kimen Allen, who has spent nearly five weeks in the ICU by his side. Doctors initially believed his injuries were unsurvivable, offering little hope in the early days following the accident.

"When they called and said, ‘Go straight to ICU,’ my heart went to the worst possible scenario," said his mother, Kimen Allen.

Doctors initially offered little hope, diagnosing Cristian with a grade three diffuse axonal injury — one of the most serious types of brain trauma. Allen said she was told there was likely nothing they could do.

"Clearly, he is a fighter, more so than I ever knew," she said.

After a series of CT scans and neurological tests, a pressure test showed improvement. Soon after, Cristian began showing signs of progress: first better test results, then wiggling toes, squeezed hands — and eventually, a smile.

"It just gave us hope that we didn’t have up until that moment," Allen said. "Since then, it’s just been one miracle after another."

That smile, captured on video in the hospital, brought tears and joy to the family — and to his medical team.

"To watch Dr. Martin’s face light up and smile like that, I’ll never forget it," Allen said. "He walked around and gave me a big hug. It was just—he’s in there."

Cristian’s mother, sister, and girlfriend have remained by his side throughout his recovery. With steady progress, he is expected to be transferred to a rehabilitation center in the coming days.

"I never want anyone to go through this," Allen said. "But I hope they can all feel the love that we feel right now."