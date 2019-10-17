Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for Volusia County

article

Health officials in Volusia County have issued a mosquito-borne illness advisory for West Nile virus.

The advisory was issued after there was a reported increase in the number of sentinel chickens testing positive for the West Nile virus.

The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) says that no human cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in Volusia County yet. However, the risk of transmission to humans has increased.

80 percent of the time, people who develop symptoms of West Nile virus show no symptoms. However, those who develop symptoms may experience mild illness, including headache, fever, pain, and fatigue. The DOH says that less than one percent of infected people develop the most severe form of the disease, which may involve meningitis and encephalitis. The most severe form can also cause irreversible neurological damage, paralysis, coma or death.

Residents and visitors of Volusia County should avoid being bit by mosquitos by taking the following recommendations from the DOH:

Drain standing water to stop mosquitos from multiplying. Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water has collected. Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used. Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week. Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water. Maintain swimming pools and keep them appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house. Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

For more information, visit the DOH's website.