Morgan Wallen arrested in Nashville after allegedly throwing chair from rooftop: reports

article

Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested on Sunday after allegedly throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Nashville’s busy Broadway entertainment district, according to reports.

Wallen, 30, was booked into jail just after 12:30 a.m. local time on Monday and released around 3:30 a.m., Davidson County Sheriff's Office records show .

The "Last Night" singer is accused of throwing a chair shortly before 11 p.m. local time on Sunday from the top of Chief's on Broadway, a six-story restaurant and bar owned by fellow country music star Eric Church, according to FOX 17 in Nashville , citing police.

Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were standing in front of Chief’s when they saw the chair drop from above and hit the ground on Broadway, the news outlet reported. Officers said that the chair landed approximately 3 feet from where they were standing.

The officers talked to security about the incident and were told that Wallen was responsible for the chair being thrown. Security footage later reviewed showed Wallen lunging forward while throwing an object from the sixth-story rooftop, FOX 17 reported, citing police.

Witnesses told officers they were standing to the right of Wallen when they saw him pick up the chair before throwing it, then laughing, according to the news outlet.

Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment, one for each officer who was near the chair and one for danger to the public. Wallen was also charged with disorderly conduct, FOX 17 reported.

Wallen’s attorney confirmed the arrest to FOX 17 and noted the singer was "cooperating fully."

"At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities," the statement reads.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.