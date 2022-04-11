More than a dozen shootings reported in Central Florida during violent weekend

At least two people were killed and others were injured during a violent weekend across Central Florida that had law enforcement responding to more than a dozen shootings.

One of those shootings injured two teenage girls, but luckily they're going to be okay. Investigators said a silver sedan drove by a group of young people on Gilman Circle in the Malibu Groves neighborhood on Saturday night when someone in the car began shooting at them.

"It sounded like pop, pop, pop!" said one woman, who did not want to provide her name.

The girls were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital. Police have not released information on any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orlando police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS, to remain anonymous.

MORE NEWS: Two teen girls hurt in drive-by shooting in Orlando, police say

That same night, two men were shot in Tildenville Park in Winter Garden and just east of Orlando in Christmas, deputies say a man was found shot and killed on St. Nicholas Ave. early Saturday morning.

People in the area say they heard multiple gunshots.

"This was kind of malicious. I mean whoever did it they just went off big time. It was like 5, 6, 7 shots."

MORE NEWS: Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old, infant from Marion County

In another incident, a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in Orlando early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the man, who was said to be in his 30s, was found dead near Rio Grande Ave. and Vagabond Lane. His name has not been released.

Deputies and police say all those shootings are under investigation and they are still looking for the people responsible.

Orlando Weather: Storm alerts, live interactive radar, forecast, and more

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.

Advertisement





