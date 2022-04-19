More than 20 dead, 15 live guinea pigs found dumped behind Carrollwood Walmart

article

More than 20 dead guinea pigs were found dumped in Carrollwood Tuesday afternoon, according to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay (HSTB).

Shelter officials said a man called HTSB to capture guinea pigs found dumped behind a Walmart in Carrollwood.

Of the more than 20 guinea pigs that were found dead, the Humane Society said that included babies. The dead guinea pigs were found covered in flies and maggots, shelter officials said.

They said the dead guinea pigs were lined up, leading shelter officials to believe someone had killed them, HSTB said in a graphic Facebook post.

The shelter said they were working to save as many guinea pigs as they could. Some of the guinea pigs that were found dumped were alive and recovered from couches that were dumped in the area, according to HSTB. They believe there are about 15 still alive, some of which look to be pregnant.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the guinea pig deaths. The Humane Society did say they believe this is animal cruelty. Animal control is on scene to help investigate.

The Human Society is urging anyone who has an animal they need to surrender, to bring them to the shelter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.