More character meet-and-greets coming to Walt Disney World

Disney tweeted on Tuesday that more character meet-and-greet experiences are returning to the Magic Kingdom as early as this weekend.

"Get ready to step into the library with Enchanted Tales with Belle on Feb. 19 and head back under the sea at Ariel’s Grotto beginning Jan. 22," the tweet read.

Character meet-and-greets resumed in April of last year with no social distancing required. The tradition was stopped for two years during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, Disney brought back the meet-and-greets but with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Regular character meet-and-greets are also resumed aboard Disney Cruise Line vessels with no social distancing required last spring.