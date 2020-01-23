Monument honoring fallen Daytona officers destroyed in accident
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A large granite monument that honored fallen Daytona officers was knocked over and destroyed.
The Daytona Beach Police Department says that on Jan. 15, a landscaping worker was attempting to remove some trees at police headquarters when the worker accidentally knocked over the monument, shattering it into pieces.
"It toppled over face-first, shattering on impact," the department tweeted.
According to the Daytona News-Journal, the monument was a donation from Lohman Funeral Home. It cost around $15,000.
"The good news is we'll be getting that monument replaced at no cost to taxpayers," the department said.
The landscaping company will reportedly be paying the replacement cost.