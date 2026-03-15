Orlando weather: Storm team alert Monday as cold front brings widespread storms

The Brief The weekend is ending on an unsettled note with numerous showers and storms on the table this afternoon and evening. Temps will stay above normal, topping out in the low to mid-80s. Another cold front then slides our way Monday, bringing widespread showers and storms.



The weekend is ending on an unsettled note with numerous showers and storms on the table this afternoon and evening. This is thanks to some "upstairs energy" in the atmosphere as well as the sea breeze collision later today.

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A couple of these storms could turn severe and there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather. This means any storm that does become stronger could include some gusty winds and possibly small hail.

Temps will stay above normal, topping out in the low to mid-80s. Sunday night will be a little drier, but we could see few showers and storms lingering with lows in the mid-60s.

MONDAY-STORM TEAM ALERT

What to Expect:

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Another cold front then slides our way Monday, bringing widespread showers and storms.

These could turn severe as this front swings through with a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK draped across the region. With more instability and wind energy in the atmosphere, all forms of severe weather are possible, including a spin-up tornado, but those chances are really low.

The main hazards are gusty wind and little hail. Highs will be warm ahead of the front, rising into the lower to middle 80s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

High pressure at the surface then builds in on Tuesday, which will help usher in much cooler conditions.

We'll still have some spin in the atmosphere aloft which should keep some clouds around too, but it'll be much drier. If you're getting out and about, highs for St. Patrick's drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

That'll be around 15° colder than average for this time of year.

Temperatures stay cooler than average into the middle part of next week with highs Wednesday near 70°. There are some signals that an area of low pressure spins up and tries to bring a little more rain on Wednesday, but chances are slim, around 20%.

That slim chance of showers holds into Thursday as temps start to climb back closer to average, rising into the lower to middle 70s.