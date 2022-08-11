Monkeypox in Florida: State has the 3rd highest confirmed cases in the U.S.

With more than 1,000 infections statewide, Florida is now counting the third most confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States – and 80 of them can be found in Central Florida.

According to health officials, Orange County has the most reported cases in the area with 57. The next closest is Seminole County with seven reported.

No other county in Central Florida currently has more than four.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Officials said it's a viral infection transmitted during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing cuddling or sex. The illness typically lasts for two to four weeks.

WHAT ARE MONKEYPOX SYMPTOMS?

If a person begins to have the following symptoms, they are asked to call their healthcare provider and ask about testing:

High fever

Intense headache

Swollen lymph nodes

Muscle aches

Chills

Rash

Those with symptoms should avoid contact with others, stay at home, wear a mask and cover sores to protect others.

WHO CAN GET MONKEYPOX?

Anyone can get the infection, but the health department said men who have sex with men remain at the highest risk.