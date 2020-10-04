Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2020 election

article

The deadline to register to vote in Florida is October 5th.

You can find out if you are registered to vote on the Florida Department of State website. Just enter your first name, last name, and birth date into the database. If you are registered to vote, it will tell you your voter identification number, date of registration, party affiliation, voter status, and the county you are registered in. If you are not registered to vote, no record of your voter registration will be presented.

If you are not registered, you can do so on the Florida Department of State website.

To be eligible to register to vote, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States of America;

Be a legal resident of Florida;

Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered;

Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote;

Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and,

Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.

To submit an application, you will need:

A Florida driver license or a Florida identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles.

The issued date of your choice of identification.

The last four digits of your social security number.

If you need further assistance regarding registering to vote or your voter registration, please call the Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739. It operates between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

