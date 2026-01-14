SeaWorld Orlando reveals concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando has announced the performers for its Seven Seas Food Festival concerts. The lineup includes Flo Rida, Trace Adkins, Fitz and the Tantrums, Boyz II Men and more. The Seven Seas Food Festival runs Jan. 30 through May 17.



SeaWorld Orlando has announced the lineup for the concerts that will take place during its Seven Seas Food Festival, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 30.

Some of the performers who will be headlining the concert series include Flo Rida, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Trace Adkins and Fitz and The Tantrums.

NSYNC’s Chris Kirpatrick will also host the Pop 2000 Tour, which will feature O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO.

Some acts will be announced at a later date.

"This is the biggest and most diverse concert lineup we’ve ever presented as part of the Seven Seas Food Festival," said John Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando, in a statement.

The lineup, which is subject to change, includes:

Jan. 31: Flo Rida

Feb. 1: Saliva

Feb. 7: Bow Wow

Feb. 14: The Click Five

Feb. 15: Warrant

Feb. 20: Jefferson Starship

Feb. 21: Omar Courtz

Feb. 22: Pop 2000 Tour – Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

Feb. 27: Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall

Feb. 28: Gene Simmons

March 6: Smash Mouth

March 7: Maddie & Tae

March 8: I Love The 90s: Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd

March 14: Connor Price

March 15: Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow and Animotion

March 21: All-4-One

March 22: The Beach Boys

March 27: Soulja Boy and Baby Bash

March 28: Fitz and the Tantrums

April 4: Brett Young

April 10: Chris Janson

April 11: Surprise Guest - TBA

April 12: The Fray

April 17: Uncle Kracker

April 18: Trace Adkins

April 25: Surprise Guest - TBA

April 26: Boyz II Men

May 1: Surprise Guest - TBA

May 2: Surprise Guest - TBA

May 9: Grupo Manía

May 16: Proyecto Uno

May 17: Surprise Guest - TBA

The concerts will be held at Bayside Stadium on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 17. All concerts are included with SeaWorld Orlando admission.

SeaWorld offers reserved seating for the concerts at three different pricing tiers. Reserved stadium seating starts at $9.99.

Rotating menus

The Seven Seas Food Festival will feature a rotating lineup of food and beverage options this year.

SeaWorld said an "evolving menu" of limited-time offerings will be introduced throughout the event.

Items will be available for purchase at more than 25 marketplaces around the park.