SeaWorld Orlando reveals concert lineup for Seven Seas Food Festival
ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando has announced the lineup for the concerts that will take place during its Seven Seas Food Festival, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 30.
Some of the performers who will be headlining the concert series include Flo Rida, Boyz II Men, The Beach Boys, Trace Adkins and Fitz and The Tantrums.
NSYNC’s Chris Kirpatrick will also host the Pop 2000 Tour, which will feature O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO.
Some acts will be announced at a later date.
"This is the biggest and most diverse concert lineup we’ve ever presented as part of the Seven Seas Food Festival," said John Peterson, president of SeaWorld Orlando, in a statement.
The lineup, which is subject to change, includes:
- Jan. 31: Flo Rida
- Feb. 1: Saliva
- Feb. 7: Bow Wow
- Feb. 14: The Click Five
- Feb. 15: Warrant
- Feb. 20: Jefferson Starship
- Feb. 21: Omar Courtz
- Feb. 22: Pop 2000 Tour – Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO
- Feb. 27: Ying Yang Twins & Paul Wall
- Feb. 28: Gene Simmons
- March 6: Smash Mouth
- March 7: Maddie & Tae
- March 8: I Love The 90s: Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC, Color Me Badd
- March 14: Connor Price
- March 15: Tiffany, Bow Wow Wow and Animotion
- March 21: All-4-One
- March 22: The Beach Boys
- March 27: Soulja Boy and Baby Bash
- March 28: Fitz and the Tantrums
- April 4: Brett Young
- April 10: Chris Janson
- April 11: Surprise Guest - TBA
- April 12: The Fray
- April 17: Uncle Kracker
- April 18: Trace Adkins
- April 25: Surprise Guest - TBA
- April 26: Boyz II Men
- May 1: Surprise Guest - TBA
- May 2: Surprise Guest - TBA
- May 9: Grupo Manía
- May 16: Proyecto Uno
- May 17: Surprise Guest - TBA
The concerts will be held at Bayside Stadium on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 17. All concerts are included with SeaWorld Orlando admission.
SeaWorld offers reserved seating for the concerts at three different pricing tiers. Reserved stadium seating starts at $9.99.
Rotating menus
The Seven Seas Food Festival will feature a rotating lineup of food and beverage options this year.
SeaWorld said an "evolving menu" of limited-time offerings will be introduced throughout the event.
Items will be available for purchase at more than 25 marketplaces around the park.
