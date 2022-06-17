Momma raccoon chases down Orlando woman and her dog

A video of a raccoon chasing an Orlando woman and her dog is going viral as it's viewed by millions of people worldwide.

Nykeria Clark spoke with FOX35 Friday afternoon. She says she was out on a walk with her dog when the raccoon jumped out of a tree.

"My dog he was trying to fight off the raccoon. I opened the door. I got in, but I shut the door and my dog was still outside, so I tried to crack the door open and pull my dog back in and that’s how the raccoon got in," she explained.

The raccoon chased her all the way inside her house, climbing up her blinds.

"I got a mop and I tried to scare it off. It got scared and went into these blinds. It was there for an hour until animal services came," she said.

She said animal services told her they think it’s a mom raccoon. Friday, she found babies inside the tree the raccoon jumped out of.

Meanwhile, her dog "Jojo" was just cleared from quarantine. Clark said test results confirmed the raccoon was not rabid.

She thinks it was just a mom protecting her babies.

"That was a big reason why it was so aggressive. She thought we were coming for her, but we really weren't," she said.

Her TikTok video has more than 9 million views.