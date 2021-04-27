Mom gets 50 years after entering guilty pleas in deaths of newborn children

article

A Brevard County woman facing two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of her two newborn children entered guilty pleas on Tuesday.

Judge Charles Crawford sentenced 33-year-old Rachael Thomas to 50 years in prison.

The murders were discovered on April 15, 2018, inside Thomas's West Melbourne home after she called 911 to report a single newborn child that wasn’t breathing. However, West Melbourne Police later discovered a second deceased newborn child at the home.

RELATED: Florida mother tells police she birthed stillborn twins, hid one in trash

Thomas also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to 30 years and five 5 years, respectively, to be served concurrently. The sentence did not include probation.

The plea agreement was reached after prosecutors dropped first-degree premeditated murder charges that carried a potential death penalty.

Advertisement

Thomas will be transferred to the Florida Department of Corrections on a future undisclosed date to begin serving her sentence.