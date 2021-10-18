Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots could be approved this week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could sign off this week on two coronavirus vaccine booster shots.

Booster shots with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are next up to be approved.

On Friday, a Federal Drug Administration (FDA) Advisory Panel approved Johnson & Johnson’s booster for those 18 years of age and up. A day prior, a half dose of Moderna was approved for those 65 years of age and older.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that these decisions always come down to research, explaining that politics do not influence the FDA’s decision.

"I don’t think there’s any political issue there," he said. "It’s very, very clear there’s waning immunity and that we do need to boost individuals who’ve receive any of the three products."

In the meantime, Pfizer’s vaccine for kids between age 5 and 11 is expected to be approved as early as next month.

