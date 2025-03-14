MLB in Orlando? City makes strong bid for franchise as Tampa Bay Rays search for new home

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays are searching for a new home after hurricane damage to Tropicana Field, with Tampa and Orlando emerging as top contenders. The Orlando Dreamers have secured $1 billion in funding and a majority investor but lack an official MLB commitment. While Tampa leaders push to keep the team, Orlando is positioning itself as a viable alternative.



The Tampa Bay Rays are searching for a new home after hurricane damage to Tropicana Field, with Tampa and Orlando emerging as top contenders.

Sunshine State Showdown: Is now the best time for Orlando to lure MLB team?

What we know:

The Tampa Bay Rays are officially looking for a new home after backing out of their stadium deal with St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.

The team must relocate due to significant hurricane damage to Tropicana Field’s roof. Tampa has proposed a stadium in Ybor City, while the Orlando Dreamers are pushing for a stadium near International Drive, close to SeaWorld.

The Dreamers recently secured over $1 billion in funding for a domed stadium and have an anchor investor for majority ownership, though the investor’s identity has not been disclosed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the Rays will relocate to Tampa, Orlando, or another city altogether. While the Orlando Dreamers have secured funding and ownership backing, they have not yet received an official commitment from Major League Baseball (MLB) or the Rays' ownership. The stance of MLB regarding an Orlando team — whether through relocation or expansion — also remains uncertain.

The backstory:

The Tampa Bay Rays have long sought a new stadium, as Tropicana Field has been considered outdated for years.

The latest setback came after Hurricane Milton severely damaged the stadium's roof, prompting the need for a new home. The team initially planned to stay in St. Petersburg with a redevelopment deal but later withdrew, reigniting relocation talks. Tampa has been trying for decades to secure a stadium deal, while Orlando, the largest Florida market without an MLB or NFL team, is positioning itself as the best alternative.

Big picture view:

The Rays' potential move highlights Florida’s ongoing struggle to support Major League Baseball. While Tampa Bay has maintained an MLB team since 1998, attendance has historically been among the league’s lowest.

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC unveils artist rendering of a proposed 45,000-seat, domed stadium to be home to a Major League Baseball expansion franchise. [Credit: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers]

Orlando’s push for an MLB team comes amid broader discussions of league expansion. If Tampa cannot secure a stadium, Orlando’s bid may gain momentum as Florida’s best option for keeping a team in-state. Meanwhile, MLB officials have stated their preference to keep the Rays in Tampa Bay, adding uncertainty to Orlando’s bid.

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC unveils artist rendering of a proposed 45,000-seat, domed stadium to be home to a Major League Baseball expansion franchise. [Credit: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers]

Meanwhile, baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin has signed on as an ambassador for the Orlando Dreamers, adding credibility to the city's efforts to land an MLB team.

Orlando City Baseball Dreamers, LLC unveils artist rendering of a proposed 45,000-seat, domed stadium to be home to a Major League Baseball expansion franchise. [Credit: Orlando City Baseball Dreamers]

What they're saying:

Mike Bianchi, host of Open Mike on 96.9 FM, emphasized the significance of Orlando securing a potential majority owner.

"If the current owner of the Rays, Stuart Sternberg, wants to just move the team and have some local ownership, he can do that, or he can sell the team completely to the Orlando anchor investors. So that's a big deal."

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor remains optimistic that the Rays will stay in Tampa Bay.

"As far as a movement to Orlando, we have been told by Major League Baseball that they want the team in Tampa Bay, and they have every intention of keeping them here."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged interest in bringing baseball to Orlando but didn’t directly support the Rays moving.

"There are people that want to bring baseball to other parts of the state, not necessarily the Rays, but maybe an expansion team to Orlando."

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings noted that multiple groups have tried to establish a baseball stadium in the region but have yet to finalize a deal.

"Several groups within the last four to five years have pitched various plans to partner in building a baseball stadium in Orange County; however, nothing definitive has developed from those conversations."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: