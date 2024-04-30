Mitchell scores 28, Mobley has huge block as Cavaliers hold off Banchero, Magic 104-103 in Game 5

Stream FOX 35 News:

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, Evan Mobley blocked Franz Wagner’s layup in the final seconds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a scare from Orlando. On Tuesday night, they held off Paolo Banchero and the Magic 104-103 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference series.

The Cavs, who were embarrassed by the Magic while dropping two games in Orlando last week, regrouped inside the roaring Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It took everything they had.

After Mitchell missed a jumper with 15.7 seconds left, Wagner drove to the left side from a potential game-tying layup but was denied at the rim with 6 seconds left by Mobley, who smacked the ball off the backboard.

Mitchell was fouled and made two free throws with 3.2 seconds remaining to make it 104-100. There wasn’t enough time for the Magic, who got a 3-pointer in the final second from Banchero, giving him 39 points.

Playing in just his fifth postseason game, the 21-year-old Banchero looked like a savvy veteran. He scored 16 points in the fourth, finished 14 of 24 from the field (4 of 7 on 3s), and added eight rebounds.

Missing starting center Jarrett Allen with a bruised rib, Cleveland got a big lift from Max Strus, who scored 16 in his best game in the back-and-forth series. Mobley added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and reserve Marcus Morris Sr. gave Cleveland toughness and 12 points.

The Cavs, who spent the season trying to put last year’s first-round flameout against New York behind them, can advance with a win in Game 6 on Friday in Orlando.

The Magic need a win to salvage their breakthrough season and force a Game 7 in Cleveland on Sunday. Orlando went 29-12 in the regular season at home and is coming off decisive wins at Kia Center.

Mitchell, who has been slowed by a left knee injury, scored 14 in the fourth — going 9 of 10 at the line.