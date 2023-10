article

A Central Florida woman who vanished after leaving a party Sunday has been found dead.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Misty Mireles, 46, was found dead by a search party near Lake Harney Road in Osteen.

"The Sheriff's Office sends its condolences to the family and friends who were tirelessly searching and hoping for a different outcome." — Volusia Sheriff's Office

Investigators said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.