Missing Utah teen girl may be headed to Florida, authorities say

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Roosevelt Police Department in Utah are seeking the public’s help in finding a critically missing 13-year-old girl.

Rylie Secrest vanished from her home in Roosevelt, Utah the morning of March 8, 2022. She has never gone missing before, according to family.

Police believe that Rylie may have left with an unknown adult man, and they may be traveling to Florida or Washington state.

No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time, according to police.

Rylie is 5’3" tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has hazel eyes and red hair.

If anyone has information about Rylie Secrest you are urged to contact the Roosevelt Police Department at 435-722-2330 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, or 800-843-5678.

