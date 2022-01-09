Missing teen out of Sanford found safe, police say
article
SANFORD, Fla. - UPDATE: Sanford police say the teen was found safe.
PREVIOUS VERSION: The Sanford Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old.
Police say Savannah Maddox, 17, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jean shorts and pink Crocs.
She is considered to be endangered due to a mental health diagnosis.
Anyone with information about where the teen might be is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.