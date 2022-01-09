Missing teen out of Sanford found safe, police say

article

UPDATE: Sanford police say the teen was found safe.

PREVIOUS VERSION: The Sanford Police Department needs the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old.

Police say Savannah Maddox, 17, was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jean shorts and pink Crocs.

She is considered to be endangered due to a mental health diagnosis.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about where the teen might be is asked to call the Sanford Police Department.