Missing Orange County woman found deceased in Georgia

A missing Orange County, Florida woman was discovered deceased in Georgia over the weekend, days after she and her boyfriend were reported missing.

The body of Carmen Elsa Escalante Carrera, 29, was found Thursday evening by authorities, who suspected foul play. Detectives are now pursuing a first-degree murder warrant for her boyfriend, Jorge Javier Quintero, 41, who remains hospitalized in critical condition following a confrontation with U.S. Marshals.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives traveled to Georgia and Alabama to assist in the investigation and later confirmed Carrera's identity.

The case began on Tuesday, Oct. 29, when deputies conducted a welfare check at Quintero’s home on Maribou Circle after he reportedly made suicidal statements to family members, according to the sheriff's office. Neither Quintero nor Escalante Carrera were at the residence.

Authorities tracked Quintero to Saraland, Alabama, in a rental pickup truck and was shot when confronted by U.S. Marshals.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: