Missing Orange County man, 22, has not been seen since November, deputies say

Orange County detectives are continuing to search for a missing 22-year-old man who has not been seen since before Thanksgiving last year.

Bryan Vladek Hasel's father last saw him at home in the area of Alafaya Trail and MacKay Boulevard on November 5. On November 12th, he was spotted walking into the woods near the intersection, but has not been seen since.

"We will not stop working to ensure he returns home safely," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Anyone who knows where Vladek may be is asked to call the sheriff's office at 407-836-4357.

