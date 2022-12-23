Expand / Collapse search
Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Florida boy

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:56AM
Missing Persons
FOX 35 Orlando
article

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy from Palm Beach County. 

Authorities say Gabriel Ristick has been missing since Thursday from the area of the 6000 block of West Glades Road in Boca Raton. They believe he may be with Vinie Ristick, 20. 

Gabriel was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Vinie was last seen wearing a gray polo and blue jeans. They may be traveling in a 2014, gray Chrysler Town & Country with the IL tag of DQ83169. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Boca Raton police at 561-368-6201 or 911.