Missing 18-year-old found dead in Sumter County

article

A Lakeland man, who was reported missing by a relative, has been found dead in a different county, officials announced on Thursday.

Police said 18-year-old Charlie Roberts was reported missing Wednesday morning. They said his family member lost contact with Roberts on Tuesday.

Authorities used drones, ATVs, K-9’s and a helicopter in an effort to locate Roberts.

"Sadly, Roberts was located in the Green Swamp area of Sumter County off of SR 471 deceased," police said.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide investigation and is working with the Lakeland Police Department to solve the case.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 352-569-1680 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).