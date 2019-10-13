Missing 11-year-old girl out of Kissimmee found safe

article

UPDATE: 11-year-old Kalie Lee Noble has been found safe.

The Kissimmee Police Department says that they are looking for 11-year-old Kalie Lee Noble.

They say that she was last seen in the 1000 block of South Hoagland Boulevard at about 9 a.m. on Sunday. She was wearing a gray jacket, pick shorts, and black sneakers.

Kalie is reportedly five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you have any information on Kalie's whereabouts, please call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.