'Miserably hot': Senior apartment complex has no air conditioning for days

An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days and residents are frustrated.

People inside the Kinneret Apartments in downtown Orlando have not had air conditioning for days. The air conditioning in one of the buildings broke two weeks ago, but was fixed. Then, Thursday the building lost air conditioning again, and it is still out of service as of Saturday night.

One resident said it was 80-90 degrees inside his apartment over the past several days.

"Oh, we’re all upset. We’re all upset," said resident David Ruiz Castro. "Sometimes we have to open the doors, and it’s been like that. It’s terrible. Someone could die."

People who live at the Kinneret Apartments say it's taking a toll on residents with health issues and want it fixed soon.

"There are people who have lung issues, asthma, and breathing issues, and my thing is someone from management should be here asking if there is anyone in serious trouble that doesn't have anyone close by that we can help in some way," said resident Anita Platt.

Some residents left the complex Saturday to stay with their families until the air conditioning is fixed.

"I tried to stay here last night, but I couldn’t sleep. It’s too hot," said resident Benny Nieves who is going to stay with his son. "It’s a big problem, but they’re trying their best to fix it up."

There was no one available on-site to speak with FOX 35 Orlando Saturday. We reached out to the apartment complex managers via email and did not get a response either.