George Floyd settlement: $27 million approved by Minneapolis City Council

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a $27 million settlement Friday in the civil lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd. The vote was 13-0. The settlement includes $500,000 to be spent on community efforts near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, which has become known as George Floyd Square.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd in the federal civil lawsuit, has called a 1 p.m. CT news conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center. A livestream of that event will be available at fox9.com/live.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Lisa Bender, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council Member Jeremiah Ellison will join George Floyd’s family at the 1 p.m. news conference.

The civil lawsuit in the death of George Floyd made note of other cases of excessive force involving the Minneapolis Police Department, including the deaths of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Jamar Clark and Terrance Franklin. In 2019, Justine Ruszcyk Damond’s family settled a civil lawsuit with the City of Minneapolis for $20 million, making it the largest police misconduct payout in Minnesota history.

Death of George Floyd

George Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. The intersection has remained closed to traffic since Floyd's death and has been dubbed George Floyd Square.

A widely-shared video taken by a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he repeatedly cried, "I can’t breathe."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the firing of all four officers the following day. Chauvin was arrested and charged with Floyd’s death on May 29 and the three others were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting on June 3.

The Derek Chauvin trial is underway with jury selection at the Hennepin County Government Center.

