'Mini flash mob' makes off with several cases of beer during late-night heist at Florida gas station: deputies

Deputies are on the hunt for a "mini flash mob" of "beer bandits" who allegedly made off with several cases of brews during a late-night gas station run.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the alleged theft took place just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 at a gas station in the 3000 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.

A group of three men walked into the business, as seen on surveillance footage from the gas station. They went into the store's beer cooler, nabbed a few cases of beer and tried to exit the store without paying.

Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office

One man carrying a blue case of beer was able to unlock the store's door and walk out, while two employees confronted the two other men carrying five cases of what appeared to be Heineken.

Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office

They tried to block both exits, but the men were able to leave the store after pushing them out of the way, according to officials.

Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office

The men fled in what officials believe is a green Ford Ranger pickup truck.

Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office

RELATED FLORIDA HEADLINES :

Anyone with information about this alleged robbery is urged to contact Broward Sheriff's Office Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. To remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.