Milwaukee police officer shot, killed on south side; suspect dead

A Milwaukee police officer is dead after being shot near 14th and Cleveland on the city's south side early Tuesday, Feb. 7. MPD identified the officer as Peter Jerving.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area near 14th and Cleveland. A person wanted in connection with a robbery that happened near Teutonia and Good Hope Road late Monday was reported in the area. Norman identified the suspect as Terrell Thompson.

Chief Norman said officers found Thompson but he ran off. After officers caught up to him, during a struggle, Norman said Thompson shot and struck Jerving. Jerving then fired back, hitting Thompson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jerving, 37, had four years of service with the Milwaukee Police Department. He was taken to a hospital where he ultimately died of his injuries.

"Milwaukee, our hearts are heavy. Milwaukee Police Department hearts are heavy. My heart is heavy," Norman said. "One of our finest, who put on that uniform, put on that badge, went into work last night, and paid the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our community. Milwaukee, we need your prayers, we need your support."

MPD Officer Peter Jerving; Terrell Thompson; Fatal shooting near 14th and Cleveland

Thompson, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene. FOX6 News learned Thompson was in court Monday for a 2021 case and pleaded guilty to causing a hit-and-run.

Court records indicate Judge Christopher Dee ordered Thompson to serve 120 days in the House of Correction, but stayed that sentence in favor of 12 months of probation. It means Thompson only had to serve time if he violated the conditions of his probation.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) will be investigating the shooting – with the Brookfield Police Department as the lead agency. Police said a community briefing discussing the shooting will also be released in the coming weeks.

Memorial for Officer Peter Jerving outside MPD District 4

Processions, memorial for Jerving

Jerving was a decorated officer, honored by the police department just months ago for saving someone's life.

A procession guided Jerving's body from the hospital to the medial examiner's office. Later Tuesday, highways were shut down Tuesday evening for a procession as his body was transported from the county medical examiner's office to a Brookfield funeral home.

"He was a loving friend, trusting colleague and outstanding officer whose passion it was to serve since the age of 13," Norman said.

A growing memorial to remember the fallen officer formed at Milwaukee Police District 4.

A squad outside the police station was draped with a flag, passersby left bouquets of flowers and other items.

The district station is temporarily closed due to the loss. Those in need of help are urged to visit District 7 (3626 W. Fond du Lac Avenue).

Police chief, leaders speak out

The chief spoke directly to the men and women in uniform Tuesday morning, saying: "I see you. I'm proud of you. The work that you do does not go unnoticed. And at this time, our community needs you."

Chief Norman told officers and community members, now is the time to lean in and get the job done.

"The violence needs to stop. The violence needs to stop. Everyone has a role in community protection," Norman said.

"This whole city owes a debt of gratitude to that officer, to his partner, and to this entire department that goes out each and every single day to make sure that all of us are safe," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The mayor referred to the suspect in this shooting, Thompson, and talked about how the community should be involved in protecting others.

"Somebody that age, 19 years old, they're probably getting up from somebody's couch, and somebody knows that they're out here doing things," the mayor said. "We need you to speak up. We need you to be engaged because if you are not, then this is the deadly consequence that we see. It's a police officer dead. It's somebody else who ends up getting injured or hurt because of violence like this on the street."

Common Council President Jose Perez also spoke about the importance of being involved in community.

"You're going to hear this message often – it's up to all of us, every one of us; priests, pastors, fathers, mothers. We need to continue to come together. We can do better. We deserve better, and it's up to us," Perez said.

"We lost a public servant that gave his life in an effort to preserve peace in his community," said Andrew Wagner, President of the Milwaukee Police Association. "Our officers are suffering, they're in mourning, the officers are in mourning, our city is going to be in mourning, our entire state will be in mourning for the loss of this public servant."

Wagner said it is our duty to look forward – to make sure the officer's service to community will never be forgotten.