5 dead in Milwaukee near 21st and Wright

Five people, four men and a woman, were found dead in a Milwaukee home near 21st and Wright Sunday afternoon, Jan. 23.

Police said officers responded to a home in the neighborhood for a welfare check around 3:45 p.m. Entry was made to the home, and the victims were found dead.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides. The release of their identities is pending, police said.

While police said no motive is known at this point, and no arrests have been made, there is not believed to be any threat to the community.

During a media briefing around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, MPD Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said investigators were still searching the house when asked whether any weapons were recovered.

Arnitta Holliman, director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, also spoke out during the press briefing, pleading with residents to come forward with any information they might have about this crime.

"This is ridiculous," she said, adding that she doesn't "know a better word to say."

"The community is tired," said Holliman. "We are tired of seeing people's lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations. Any of the gun violence we are seeing is preventable, and we cannot continue on the trajectory we have seen the last two years."

Holliman was referencing Milwaukee County's record homicides.

"Milwaukee is a great place and can continue to be one," said Holliman. "We cannot continue to see the level of violence that we've been seeing. We are sick and tired of it, and we, as a community, that means all of us, need to be sick and tired of it enough that we step up and do something about it."

Holliman asked that the community wrap their arms around the victims' loved ones, suffering after this tragedy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Statement from Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific. First, I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost loved ones.

"It is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community. A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account. These victims died in our city, in one of our neighborhoods.

"We remain steadfast in our efforts to reduce violence. We will achieve that through strengthened and improved law enforcement, through community intervention, and through a renewed commitment to prevention. Again, we can never accept murderous violence as routine, and we must together recommit ourselves to our shared responsibility to find solutions and make our city safer."