Milwaukee pizza delivery homicide; 3 teens charged with felony murder

Three 17-year-olds from Milwaukee are now each charged with felony murder in the shooting death of a pizza delivery man near Sherman and Congress on Jan. 10. The accused are Armier McArthur, Keyshaun McNealy and Damain Patrick.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near Sherman and Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 10 for a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man wearing a Domino's Pizza jacket lying motionless on the ground. Despite life-saving measures, the man, later identified as Antoine Gee Jr., was pronounced deceased on the scene.

While performing CPR on the shooting victim, the complaint says one of the officers saw a paper receipt. Officers went to the restaurant where the victim worked -- and confirmed what kind of vehicle he drove. That vehicle was found near the shooting victim -- near Sherman and Congress.

Investigators spoke with a person who was inside her house near the shooting scene when she heard multiple gunshots. The complaint says she "looked out her window and saw three younger Black males running westbound between the homes" on Sherman. She then called police for help.

The complaint says Milwaukee police detectives recovered video from a surveillance camera near the shooting scene. It shows Gee Jr. interacting with two people while a third person remains several feet away. At some point, there is a struggle with those two people and a gunshot is heard. The complaint says more gunshots are heard. Eventually, all three subjects run away -- one carrying a pizza delivery bag.

In an effort to find out who ordered the pizza, investigators learned pizza orders had been placed for a residence nearby five times, "but four of the five ordered used the same IP address used for the January 10, 2024 order," the complaint says. Based on this evidence, officers executed a search warrant at that residence -- and several people were taken into custody.

According to the complaint, police spoke with one of the people taken into custody from the house. He stated "two days before the homicide, he paid for a Lyft for 'Keyshaun' to come to his house. (The man) stated that on the night of the homicide, Keyshaun invited two other males to come to (the man's) house. (The man) said that the two males were 'Mir' and a person he did not know." The complaint goes on to say "'Keyshaun,' 'Mir' and the unknown male wanted to order a pizza and they were going to 'snatch it.'" They asked to use the phone of the man who was speaking with police, but he would not let them. Eventually, one of the three males used a phone to place a pizza order. Minutes later, the three "came running back into the house, and they were running around like wild animals and they began to turn off all of the lights," the complaint says. The man speaking with police said one of the three was carrying a pizza delivery bag.

Through multiple interviews, police were able to identify with photo arrays the three males who they were seeking as the defendants.