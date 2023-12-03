Michael B. Jordan crashes Ferrari in Hollywood

article

Actor Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari into a parked car in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident happened on Saturday around midnight on Sunset Boulevard and Beachwood Drive.

Police confirmed to FOX 11 that the crash was an accident and not DUI-related.

No injuries were reported.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast can range anywhere from $310,000 to upwards of $690,000.

Jordan has been seen driving the luxury sports car around town. In August 2021, he drove ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey to dinner in the impressive ride.

File photo of the Ferrari 812 Superfast in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)

SUGGESTED:

Jordan was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

He's currently in pre-production on "Creed IV" and an as-yet untitled sequel to "I am Legend" with Will Smith.

FOX News contributed to this report.

